Innovation as Investment. Anthony Aouad, Head of Sanofi in Ukraine, Greece, and Hungary, on Why Pharma Shapes the Economy as Much as Medicine

The year 2025 is drawing to a close, marking a period of significant change for Ukraine’s pharmaceutical market. Anthony Aouad, Head of Sanofi’s operations in Ukraine, Greece, and Hungary, discussed the transformation of the industry under the influence of regulatory updates, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, as well as Ukraine’s role in driving global innovation.

Company Overview Sanofi has been operating in Ukraine for over 25 years and is a leading international pharmaceutical company in the country. The company's main therapeutic areas include diabetes, rare diseases, over-the-counter medicines, cardiovascular conditions, multiple sclerosis, and oncology. In addition to supplying drugs and vaccines, Sanofi implements patient support and prevention programs, including initiatives for people with diabetes, rare diseases, and multiple sclerosis, as well as educational projects for healthcare professionals.

2025 was challenging but productive for Ukraine’s pharmaceutical market. It began with significant regulatory changes that acted as a ʼcold showerʼ for the entire industry.

Despite this, the key achievement was that Sanofi ensured the uninterrupted supply of medicines and maintained patient access to innovative, original treatments. Striking this balance – quickly adapting to new regulatory requirements without disrupting supply chains – was no small feat. Special attention was given to medicines included in the reimbursement program, as patients with chronic conditions cannot wait for adjustments to legislative changes to take effect. Some challenges remain, and Sanofi is ready for constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Health to address them.

Can we say that Ukraine is already fully integrated into Europe in terms of access to innovative medicines?

Ukraine is moving rapidly toward European integration. I see this in practice – particularly through the development of Managed Entry Agreements (MEAs). This is a European and global mechanism, which, by the way, we have already utilized in Ukraine.

And we are proud to have already concluded the first MEAs with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health. The pace of their implementation here is impressive. It is especially important that this approach is now being applied to vaccines — it significantly accelerates patient access to new therapies. Sanofi has many remarkable innovations in its portfolio, so we hope to use the MEA tool with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health more than once.

How do you assess the role of digital technologies and AI in Ukraine’s pharmaceutical sector?

Ukraine is one of the fastest in the region in terms of digital transformation. In 2025, there was a real breakthrough: the possibility to submit electronic registration documents emerged — a leap that will simplify the market entry of new medicines.

For Sanofi, digital technologies and AI are not hype but tools that transform the drug development process: from big data analysis and virtual populations to digital twins that accelerate the evaluation of safety and efficacy.

In Ukraine, we already use remote monitoring, telemedicine, and electronic diaries — allowing us to preserve data quality even in difficult conditions and making the Ukrainian experience valuable for global practices.

Can Ukraine become a ʼlaunchpadʼ for pharmaceutical innovations?

Yes, and clinical trials are the best example. Ukrainian centers participate in dozens of international studies, and despite the war, this activity has not only continued but is growing.

In just the first six months of 2025, Sanofi invested over 80 million UAH in clinical research in Ukraine; since 2022, total investment has exceeded 0.5 billion UAH. As of August 2025, five active studies were registered, involving 500 patients across 40 centers. This shows that Ukraine is not a passive observer but a real partner in creating cutting-edge therapies.

You’ve mentioned that clinical trials in Ukraine continue even during the war. What lessons has the company learned from this experience, and how are they changing Sanofi’s global practices?

The main lessons are flexibility and digitalization. We adapted protocols, introduced remote monitoring, electronic platforms for data collection, and telemedicine consultations — and these practices proved effective in maintaining the quality and safety of trials.

The experience of Ukrainian centers is gradually being integrated into global procedures: logistics models, risk management approaches, and data digitalization are all now being applied in other countries.

This is a real example of ʼknow-how transfer,ʼ taking field experience in extreme conditions and turning it into standards for big pharma.

What is the significance of innovative pharmaceuticals for patients, healthcare systems, and the economy?

Innovation is multidimensional: for patients, it ensures a better quality of life – faster recovery, fewer side effects, and the ability to fully return to work and family life. For healthcare systems, it reduces hospitalizations and related costs. For the economy, it drives R&D investment, creates jobs, and strengthens scientific capacity. These are not promotional slogans but proven effects: innovation genuinely extends life and boosts economic productivity.

Innovation in pharma is primarily seen as an additional cost. Yet you argue that it is an investment. What’s the difference in approach?

The difference lies in the planning horizon. Costs are assessed based on today’s budget: ʼHow much does it cost now?ʼ Investments, on the other hand, consider the long-term impact: fewer complications, fewer hospitalizations, preserved working hours, and increased economic productivity. From this perspective, innovation pays back the resources invested through future savings and additional GDP growth.

In Europe, there are debates on how to finance new medicines. Which international financing models do you see as examples for Ukraine?

There are several models worth learning from. For instance, Belgium adjusted its system to make room for innovation, and Italy assesses innovation based on therapeutic need, added clinical value, and quality of evidence, giving priority to truly breakthrough solutions. Ukraine can adopt and adapt such approaches to its own realities.

Sanofi globally invests a lot in R&D. How does the company determine priorities for these large-scale investments, and what role can Ukraine play in this process?

Sanofi’s global strategy focuses on major therapeutic areas with high unmet needs and on technological platforms: vaccines, biotechnology, and digital tools. The company’s portfolio includes hundreds of projects, and Ukraine can be a partner in several key areas – clinical trials, real-world data, digital pilots, and cooperation with academic institutions. We already see that Ukrainian centers are influencing global protocols, and practices refined here are being applied in other regions.

Could you name the three key innovation priorities for Sanofi in Ukraine in the coming years?

Sanofi’s three key innovation priorities in Ukraine for the coming years focus on regulatory digitalization, the expansion of clinical research, and the use of artificial intelligence and real-world data.

First, the company aims to fully digitalize regulatory processes to shorten the time it takes for innovations to reach the market. Second, Sanofi is expanding its network of clinical centers, providing training for researchers, and collaborating with universities to strengthen clinical research. Third, the company is actively applying intelligent algorithms and real-world data analysis to enable personalized medicine and optimize reimbursement decisions.

How do you see the future of the pharmaceutical industry worldwide?

In my view, two key trends will reshape the industry: artificial intelligence as the ʼsecond engine of pharmaʼ and data-driven personalized medicine. AI enables faster identification of target molecules, the creation of digital population twins, and the modeling of safety and efficacy. Leveraging the European Health Data Space and national electronic health records opens the way for early diagnosis and more precise therapy selection.

At the same time, it is crucial to remember that innovations must be accessible to everyone. Achieving this requires new financing models, public-private partnerships, and bold political decisions.