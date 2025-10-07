The Macallan, the renowned single malt Scotch whisky brand and part of the Edrington group, has refreshed the design of its iconic Timeless collections — Double Cask and Sherry Oak Collection. This redesign is more than a change of label; it is a visual expression of the signature taste and craftsmanship that have long defined the brand.

The new aesthetic intertwines symbols from the brand’s first two centuries with contemporary design elements, seamlessly weaving The Macallan’s rich heritage into its future — while preserving the same taste that has earned it worldwide acclaim.

What Has Changed

In creating the new vision, David Carson drew inspiration from the dialogue between sherry and oak. ʼLike whisky, design is the art of balance. For The Macallan, I sought to create a visual identity that both honors the brand’s storied past and reflects its progressive spirit. Every detail — from the label design to the bottle’s silhouette — is a tribute to the mastery behind every sip,ʼ Carson explains.

The new bottle design mirrors the architecture of The Macallan distillery, with its sweeping green roof, underscoring the direct connection between the estate and its packaging. The triangular label on the bottle symbolizes Spain’s Sherry Triangle — the region where sherry-seasoned oak casks are crafted, imparting the whisky’s distinctive color and flavor. On the back label, a new emblem highlights how both American and European oak contribute to The Macallan’s complex taste and aroma. Thanks to modern anti-counterfeiting technologies, every bottle can now be traced. In addition, a unique QR code on the label provides buyers with further information about the whisky.

Despite the changes to its visual identity, the whisky itself remains unchanged — the same balanced, elegant, and refined spirit that has made The Macallan world-famous, the company affirms.

Jaume Ferras, Creative Director of The Macallan The Macallan has never stood still — and never will. The new identity offers a wealth of visual details that tell our story, from sherry seasoning to American and European oak casks. These are the elements that shape the complex flavor profile of every bottle of The Macallan. Читать больше Свернуть

About the Collections

The Double Cask Collection brings together American and European oak, both seasoned with sherry in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. The result is a soft, creamy single malt, layered with notes of fresh fruits and toffee, enriched by the gentle sweetness of American oak and the spiced complexity of European oak.

Double Cask Collection

The Sherry Oak Collection reveals a natural mahogany hue and offers flavors of dried fruits, ginger, and rich wood spices, which deepen and intensify with age. This range reflects the depth and complexity of The Macallan’s heritage.

Sherry Oak Collection

The Macallan owns the finest sherry seasoned oak casks in the world, delivering aged spirit of exceptional depth and quality, today and into the future. No other Scotch whisky producer comes close.

The Macallan expertly crafts exceptional oak casks with staves from our sawmills in our cooperages, seasoned with our sherry wine. This meticulous stewardship, an obsession with cask and spirit quality defines the integrity of our signature character and delivers 100% natural colour.

Through these collections, the brand introduces a fresh approach to retelling its provenance story: the journey of sherry and the tale of oak, and how they intersect to shape flavor. Whiskies from the Timeless Collections with new packaging are already available in Ukrainian market in retail and on trade. More details are available on the brand’s official website.