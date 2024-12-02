German company, Ukrainian CEO: A Synergy of Technology and Intelligence

Pleuger Industries is a German manufacturer of submersible pumps for the water, renewable energy, and oil and gas industries. Over 95 years, «Pleuger» has become synonymous with underwater pumping solutions. The company’s production facilities are in Germany, France, and the United States, with its primary research and development center in Hamburg. Industry giants like Shell, British Petroleum, and Saudi Aramco are among its esteemed clientele. Since 2022, Anton Schneerson, a Ukrainian native from Dnipro, has been the CEO of Pleuger Industries. Anton joined the Pleuger team after the company was acquired by Flacks Group in 2018. In an interview with Forbes BrandVoice, he shares his journey to the top position, the key challenges he faces, and insights into the development of the industrial sector.

About Anton Schneerson Anton Schneerson was born in Dnipro and graduated from a school focused on mathematics. At nearly 17, he moved to the United States to earn money for his education, working as a waiter in a Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn. In 2013, he graduated from FH Wiener Neustadt University in Vienna with a bachelorʼs degree in international accounting and finance, followed by a masterʼs degree in international finance from London South Bank University (LSBU) in 2016. He began his career in investment banking, working for investment firms in Vienna, Munich, and London. 2017th Anton met British investor and Flacks Group founder and CEO Michael Flacks. «Michael recognized my potential and started inviting me to discuss complex deals. From day one, I was involved in negotiations with Rothschild Investment Bank. It was a world-class experience, and I was eager to work and conquer new projects,» says Anton. In 2018, Michael Flacks acquired Pleuger Industries, and it was from that point onward Anton started working there, eventually taking on the CEO role in July 2022. Michael Flacks is a British billionaire, investor, philanthropist, and businessman. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Flacks Group.

Anton Schneerson and Michael Flacks, Pleuger Industries

Niche as an Advantage

What are the biggest challenges facing the industrial sector in Europe today?

Itʼs essential to recognize that in the 20th century, during the era of industrialization in Europe, a robust economic foundation was established. This foundation continues to support a significant portion of the German economy today. However, it has essentially become outdated. In the 1980s and 1990s, Asian countries began to gain momentum, and now European industries struggle to compete due to high costs. In Germany, workers have grown accustomed to high wages, and companies are heavily influenced by strong unions. Due to European Union regulations, compounded by extremely high energy prices, businesses are facing pressure from all sides. As a result, Germany currently hosts some of the most complex and costly manufacturing processes in the world.

How does Pleuger Industries address these challenges? Have you been able to adapt to these realities?

Our production in Germany, as «Made in Germany,» is at the core of our DNA and guarantees premium quality. As a niche engineering company, we offer high-tech solutions, and my role as a leader is to instill in the team the understanding that this is our key advantage. We must stop chasing cost reductions and competing in price wars with low-cost countries; instead, we should focus on improving our processes and creating unique value. The teamʼs mission is to believe in this vision, to communicate the added value to our clients effectively, and to convey why our quality justifies a premium price. If we consistently work on our standards and deliver the best quality, there will always be a demand for our products.

Anton Schneerson addresses the team, Hamburg 2022

What projects do you consider the most important for the company?

Our pumps operate on dozens of the largest oil and gas platforms worldwide, ranging from the shores of Australia to the Gulf of Mexico. They service industry leaders such as Shell, BP, Saudi Aramco, and Chevron with multi-million euro contracts. For instance, multiple units of our motors are installed on the Ichthys platform, the largest in the world located off the coast of Australia. In total, Pleuger submersible pumps are utilized on over 50 offshore drilling platforms.

Pleuger is actively expanding and solidifying its presence in the renewable energy sector. We aspire to be a key player in this industry, supporting clean energy projects. The company has already been recognized as a leader in installing pumps for wind farms, showcasing our commitment to innovation and sustainability in energy solutions. For instance, our pumps cool down generators at the Sunrise Wind project near New York, providing the city with environmentally friendly energy. Additionally, our pumps are installed on the Norfolk Vanguard West and East projects in the North Sea — a significant wind farm that supplies power to the EU and the UK. This park provides electricity to approximately 4 million households, making a substantial contribution to the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources.

Pleuger continues strengthening its leadership role in the global energy transition by executing groundbreaking projects. StEnSea (Stored Energy in the Sea) is one of the companyʼs most ambitious initiatives. This first-of-its-kind underwater energy storage system will revolutionize the renewable energy sector. The project has received approximately $7 million in funding from Germany and the United States, underscoring its importance. The Pleuger engineering team, in collaboration with the prestigious Fraunhofer Institute, is developing solutions for efficient energy storage in underwater reservoirs, ensuring the stability of clean energy and paving the way for future technological advancements.

Stensea is the world's first underwater energy storage system

Key Changes

Since 2022, you have held the position of CEO of the company. What innovations have you been able to implement during this time?

First, through market repositioning, Pleuger has transformed from a company focused on the oil and gas industry to a diversified player. Offshore wind energy now accounts for 25% of our revenue. This shift reflects our engineering innovations and strategic thinking.

Secondly, I firmly believe a strong team is the foundation of success. I have managed to assemble a collective of influential international professionals. Over the first year, we replaced more than 10 key employees. While this was a challenging and costly move, it was necessary. Following this transformation, the company has progressed from a localized German entity to an international market player.

Thirdly, my team and I improved our business model and introduced an after-sales service for engines, which was virtually nonexistent. Germans are so confident in the quality of their products that they never considered providing after-sales service. Two years ago, I initiated the implementation of service contracts, which has allowed us to connect more closely with our clients and significantly increase our profits. I aimed to shift our approach from a transactional focus to a relationship-building strategy, ensuring clients stay connected with us even after the sale. This fosters long-term relationships and enhances trust in the company. What could be better?

In summary, another significant achievement is opening our third plant near New York. The U.S. market is highly competitive, and we needed to establish a local team for quick responses and efficient service.

All these changes resulted in Pleuger achieving its highest profit in the last decade last year.

The Pleuger team in Munich at the IFAT exhibition, May 2023

Pleuger for Ukraine

Last year, you delivered 13 pumps to Ukraine. Will you continue to participate in the reconstruction of our countryʼs infrastructure?

Yes, we delivered water pumps to Odesa to ensure a stable drinking water supply for residents in several buildings. We are currently negotiating with the Ukrainian government regarding powerful pumps measuring 10 meters for reliable water supply to large areas. The issue of quality water in Ukraine remains pressing — a critical need to upgrade outdated equipment poses health risks. I dream that at least one city in Ukraine will modernize its water supply system using Pleuger technologies.

We aim to become a key partner in Ukraine by offering advanced technologies and solutions for enhancing water supply infrastructure.

Additionally, we sponsored Ukrainian champion and tennis player Lyudmyla Kichenok at the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia. This reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people.

You have been living outside of Ukraine for over 20 years. Do you still feel a connection to your homeland?

I have a deep attachment to Ukraine. Together with Pleuger and with the support of Michael Flacks, I actively assist the Chabad Jewish community in Dnipro. We helped the residents of Dnipro during the most challenging times in the first year of the war and continue to do so today. It’s important for me to be of service to my country, and I will contribute to the best of my abilities.

Anton Schneerson, CEO of Pleuger Industries

What are your plans for Pleuger over the next five years?

Our company aims to become more dynamic in response to the challenges of the modern world while changing our approach to business. Our vision is to be a leader in our industry by offering flexible solutions that meet customer needs and market demands. We have a clear development plan for Pleuger over the next five years, focused on three key areas: innovation, sustainability, and scaling. The main goal for the company now is the transition to the renewable energy sector, which will allow us to contribute to creating a cleaner and more sustainable future.