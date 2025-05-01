AWT Bavaria: Driving Growth with a Purpose

Erik Berning, CEO of AWT Bavaria, the official representative of BMW Group and importer of Aston Martin, ALPINA, and INEOS vehicles in Ukraine, talks about social initiatives and business development during the full-scale war.

How has your understanding of corporate social responsibility changed since February 24, 2022?

While social responsibility has always been part of AWT Bavaria’s DNA, after February 24, 2022, it became clear that this aspect needed to be strengthened. You cannot remain on the sidelines if you are an international company operating and profiting in Ukraine.

We have institutionalized a fixed percentage of profit dedicated to CSR activities embedding social responsibility into our business model, not as an optional extra, but as a mandatory commitment. Our formula is simple: the more we earn, the more we give back.

Our strategy, «Preserve and Shape Ukraine’s Future», forms the foundation of our CSR and ESG efforts, encompassing three pillars: rebuilding, defense, and humanitarian support.

How has AWT Bavaria integrated CSR into its business model?

The most important step was setting a fixed profit contribution toward CSR initiatives: for every BMW vehicle sold under special terms from BMW AG, we donate ₴50,000 to UNITED24, the national fundraising platform operating under the patronage of the President of Ukraine. UNITED24 offers full transparency and undergoes Deloitte audits, which are critical factors in times of war.

Additionally, for every MINI sold, we donate ₴10,000 to support animal shelters in partnership with Happy Paw. Moreover, 50% of the profits from our online store are donated to Paravolan, an initiative evacuating critically ill children from combat zones.

Over the past three years of full-scale war, AWT Bavaria has donated over €6 million to charitable causes, from rebuilding bridges and fitting bomb shelters in schools to supplying pickup trucks for mobile combat groups and supporting drone detection networks.

Behind every initiative lies a simple understanding: the better we perform, the more we can contribute to Ukraine. As the business grows, so does the support fund. Our employees are proud to be part of a company that stands for more than just profit. Volunteer spots for initiatives like Happy Paw fill up within minutes.

How do you decide which initiatives to support?

It’s a difficult decision. Initially, the choice was clear: partnering with UNITED24 ensured transparency, control, and accountability, critical considerations, especially as I am accountable to our headquarters and must clearly demonstrate how funds are utilized.

Prioritising among initiatives is challenging because all areas of support are crucial. UNITED24 provides regular updates, and our team carefully reviews them to make decisions based on the current priorities, the situation in Ukraine, and our financial capacity.

Today, our main focus remains on supporting Ukraine’s path to victory.

How does social responsibility fit into AWT Bavaria’s internal policies?

Our commitment to social responsibility also extends internally. We have established a fund for mobilised employees, amounting to ₴1,075,000 in 2024. After exhausting this fund in late summer, we added another ₴500,000, bringing the total to ₴1,575,000 by the end of the year. We also provide psychological support and have set up a fund to reimburse medical expenses typically not covered by insurance in Ukraine but common in Germany.

Another focus is the integration of veterans and people with disabilities. We launched an Academy program offering training and internships, initially for young people and now expanding to include veterans, an initiative we sincerely believe is essential.

How have COVID-19 and the full-scale war impacted the automotive market in Ukraine?

AWT Bavaria has increased its market share, maintained stability, and expanded its team from 344 to 450 employees over the past five years despite market contractions. This growth reflects our core belief: we are not merely staying in Ukraine but developing alongside the country and looking confidently toward the future. We believe in victory, in growth, and in the power of business to drive positive change. Our next step reflects this vision: a new format for customer engagement.

What new customer engagement formats are you implementing?

Soon, we will open AWT Studio at UNIT.City, a 330 sq. m compact showroom designed for emotional interaction with the brand. This innovative concept is not only a first for Ukraine but also ahead of trends in the European market. Even during wartime, we are expanding opportunities for direct customer engagement. Our partnership with UNIT.City began in 2018. As its residential infrastructure evolved, it became clear that our clients work there and choose it as their home. Being where our community lives was a natural next step. The UNIT.City audience is young, tech-savvy, and progressive, an ideal environment for evolving the customer experience. Innovations piloted here today are likely to become the standard across Ukraine in the coming years.

How do you see the role of business during wartime?

The full-scale war has forced us to rethink the role of business in society.

We firmly believe in the power of business to drive positive change and remain a steadfast pillar for Ukraine today and in the future.

Companies must be more than economic engines; they must be active contributors to societal transformation. This means investing in rebuilding infrastructure, supporting communities, and fostering education and technology development. Our mission is to walk this path together with Ukraine: supporting the nation through its most challenging times today, and helping to build a stronger, thriving country tomorrow. We believe that a resilient business community today is the foundation for an independent and prosperous Ukraine in the future.