Awarded: A Ukrainian Creative Hub Working with Spotify, Levi’s, and KFC — and Taking on the Global Market. Here’s How

Ukrainian director Tanu Muino shoots music videos for global stars, creative agency Banda wins a Silver Cannes Lion, and the animated film Mavka makes waves in European cinemas. Over the past five years, Ukrainian creativity has become a visible global force. Among the new wave of players is Awarded — a studio specializing in visual presentations for directors, brands, and startups. Their portfolio includes projects for Spotify, OYSHO, Levi’s, Vodafone Ukraine, KFC, and others.

About the Company Awarded is a creative team founded by Ukrainians in 2020. It specializes in visual storytelling for directors, businesses, and startups worldwide. Its mission: to help brands be heard, understood, and chosen — and to open new markets and audiences. The company began as a service for crafting directors' treatments — visual presentations used to win pitches. Today, their portfolio also includes investor decks, corporate interactive presentations, and portfolio websites. The team works with clients in over 22 countries, including the US, UK, EU, the MENA region, and Asia.

Ukrainian Creativity, Redefined

The modern Ukrainian creative industry began with a generation of artists who broke away from Soviet-era conformity and started thinking freely. By the 2010s, this impulse had fostered strong teams capable of producing world-class content.

ʼIn the Tabasco Group holding, where we once worked, a powerful creative hub was formed that launched many projects,ʼ recalls Ruslana Artemenko, co-founder of Awarded. ʼWe were genuinely growing the industry while trying to preserve our own identity.ʼ

Ruslana Artemenko, co-founder of Awarded

From the 2010s onward, global stars started filming music videos in Kyiv — including Coldplay, whose Trouble In Town video was shot near the city’s ʼOlimpiiskaʼ metro station in 2020.

ʼThey didn’t come here because of low cost, but because we were genuinely delivering quality,ʼ say the co-owners. ʼThat’s when we first felt: Ukrainians are part of the global market.ʼ

Even the full-scale war didn’t break this momentum — it transformed it. Many studios opened international offices; professionals entered new markets.

ʼThis is the world’s first digital war — and Ukrainians responded with creativity: from powerful English-language storytelling (like United24) to witty memes that went viral,ʼ says Yuliia Davydenko.

ʼWe didn’t stay silent — and I believe that’s where our strength came from.ʼ

Yuliia Davydenko, co-founder of Awarded

Other qualities that make Ukrainians in demand globally include empathy, work ethic, and a solutions-first mindset. These values became the foundation for Awarded.

Core Services

Awarded works at the intersection of creativity, technology, aesthetics, and innovation. Their flagship service: director’s treatments — visual presentations that express the essence of a future video, ad, or film. These are used in pitches to win projects.

ʼDirectors used to write their own treatments — often late at night, because there was no time during the day. Now we handle that part — and a whole new industry was born from it,ʼ explains Ruslana Artemenko.

The name Awarded reflects the goal: the win. It’s a word that signifies recognition. We want each of our presentations to help clients reach that status. Ruslana Artemenko, co-founder of Awarded

Clients include directors, startups, creative agencies, and production companies worldwide.

ʼWe don’t design for the sake of design. Every treatment is a story — one that’s meant to win. It’s always the result of deep research, interviews, and brainstorming,ʼ says Yuliia, who brings years of experience in marketing and communication strategy.

Ruslana contributes an extensive background in production and director management, ensuring the final result is tailored to the creative industry’s needs.

The process starts with research. ʼBefore the first call, we study the client’s website, social media, visual style, and values. During the online meeting, we run an in-depth interview,ʼ they explain.

Then the team curates visuals, writes texts if needed, and integrates everything into a cohesive interactive design — often resembling an art object.

A standard treatment takes just three days. And it’s used not only to win the pitch but later on set as a visual guide for the production team.

One standout project: the Spotify treatment. ʼWe wrapped their product in such an aesthetic presentation that clients started asking us to do the same for them,ʼ shares Ruslana.

Beyond Treatments

In addition to treatments, Awarded creates interactive storytelling for brands, individuals, and startups.

ʼThese aren’t dry presentations — they’re digital stories that unfold like mini websites, offering full visual immersion,ʼ says Yuliia.

Another offering: portfolios for creatives and agencies, featuring video, animation, sound, and emotional atmosphere.

ʼWe immerse the viewer in the product — through fonts, music, structure, dynamics. Everything should flow and feel like one living organism,ʼ explains Davydenko.

They also collaborate on documentary projects — including one about Black British photographers currently pitched to the streaming platform, and a short film about Mykonos island shown at international festivals.

Václav Sládek Managing Director of Creative Embassy We turned to Awarded to transform a basic slide deck into an engaging story — something that would carry the director's vision to both agency and client. Awarded delivered exactly that: a clear structure, powerful visual language, and strategic clarity. They work like an extension of our team — fast, focused, and with deep dedication to quality. Their ethics and humanity make the collaboration even stronger. And they always keep their eye on the win.

Business values

Empathy and responsibility are the core values of Awarded.

We believe every project leaving our studio should win pitches and shape visual brands. If we’re not sure we can deliver a ‘wow’ — we politely decline. Because it’s not just about us, it’s about Ukraine’s reputation. Yuliia Davydenko, co-founder of Awarded

This clarity builds deep trust and high repeat rates.

ʼEvery second treatment we create wins the pitch. That’s one of the highest success rates in the industry — and proof that we hit the mark,ʼ the co-founders note.

Many presentations are produced in two languages, with options to switch via font toggles or even voiceover narration from the director. Innovations include immersive sound design and even custom fonts — one created by a child for a special project.

Having worked across dozens of countries, the team understands there are no one-size-fits-all solutions.

ʼEvery country has its own aesthetic, culture, and language nuances. Our job isn’t just to adapt, but to make each story feel native in its intended context,ʼ says Yuliia.

This cultural compass is a key reason clients from around the world choose Awarded.

The team refuses to work with gambling, tobacco, or brands linked to the aggressor state.

ʼWe ask direct questions. If there’s a Russian trace — no deal. If values don’t align — we pass,ʼ the co-founders clarify.

Ray Barakat General director of Clandestino Film Our goal was simple yet ambitious — to create a concept that would stand out internationally and bring the director's vision to life. Awarded went far beyond expectations. They captured the project's essence and elevated it to a whole new level, even anticipating potential challenges. Their ability to blend discipline with openness makes them a rare gem — striking a perfect balance of speed, creativity, and reliability.

The Team

Awarded doesn’t disclose the exact number of designers — many work per project, and the geography shifts. But the core is based in Kyiv — a conscious decision.

ʼWe deeply care for our people and country. We work through that emotion every day,ʼ says Ruslana.

Their internal culture is built on care.

ʼAfter intense projects, designers are encouraged to take a day off. We protect our team — because the moment you become a machine, you lose what matters most: humanity,ʼ says Yuliia.

ʼAnd that’s exactly what many global studios are missing today.ʼ

Pricing

Awarded doesn’t use fixed pricing — each quote is customized based on project scope, complexity, market, and depth of involvement.

ʼBudgets for the US market differ vastly from those in Ukraine,ʼ explain the co-founders.

ʼBut if you compare price, quality, and idea strength — Ukraine consistently ranks among the top. We can be one of the strongest creative forces in the world.ʼ