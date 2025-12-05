Two Decades of Epson in Ukraine: Effective Solutions for Business and Education

In 2025, Epson celebrates 20 years of operations in Ukraine, a period during which the company has consistently developed energy-efficient technologies, introduced innovations in printing, scanning, and visualization, and established an approach rooted in sustainable development. Neil Cohun, President of Epson Middle East FZCO (Ukraine also belongs to this region), with 10 years of experience in the region, covers how these initiatives are shaping the company’s vision for the future.

What challenges do you face in the Ukrainian market, and how do you respond to them?

In the META-CWA, we are primarily rethinking the role of a technology partner – for people, businesses, and the environment. Our focus is straightforward: delivering high-quality, responsible solutions in printing, scanning, visualization, and production.

Neil Cohun, President of Epson Middle East FZCO

But that alone is not enough. Customers expect technologies that genuinely save energy and costs, so we move quickly, adhere to sustainable development principles, and work to reduce the total cost of ownership.

A prime example of this approach is our Heat-Free inkjet printing. It consumes less energy, minimizes environmental impact, and ensures long device lifespans with low maintenance costs. To remain flexible, we adapt supply chains, maintain local inventories, and collaborate closely with our partners. Rising demand in education, healthcare, and the public sector also drives us to create comprehensive solutions – from hardware to software and services.

Our guiding principles – craftsmanship, care, creativity, and collaboration – allow us to innovate precisely where the market is changing fastest.

Could you elaborate on your vision of sustainable development? How is it integrated into the company’s overall strategy?

In 2025, Epson updated its global Environmental Program 2050, setting a goal to achieve carbon neutrality and eliminate the use of non-renewable resources by 2050. This builds on our transition to 100% renewable electricity across all Epson Group sites worldwide, completed in 2023.

On the social side of our sustainability strategy, we implement a range of educational initiatives and digital inclusion programs, collaborating with schools and government institutions to make technology more accessible, cost-effective, and reliable.

Thanks to these and other initiatives, Epson has been included in the CDP ʼA Listʼ for the fifth consecutive year, in recognition of our active efforts to combat climate change.

What does it mean for you to be a technology partner for businesses and consumers?

At Epson, we adhere to a customer-centric approach. We invest in close collaboration to understand and meet the needs of each client. By combining data from local teams, regional analytics, customer feedback, and partner insights, we provide the global Epson R&D team with local intelligence. Together, we develop and test market-focused solutions.

Whether it’s secure document scanning for a healthcare facility, advanced projection technology for a school, or reducing printing costs for a business, we provide not just the technology but ongoing service in partnership with local representatives.

What would you highlight as the key milestones in Epson’s 20-year history in Ukraine?

Personally, I would highlight the following important milestones:

First, the opening of Epson’s office in Ukraine in 2005 in Kyiv. This sent a clear signal of our commitment to support Ukrainian customers directly. Second, the introduction of innovative solutions such as Epson EcoTank which made high-quality color printing more cost-effective and environmentally friendly for households, education, and business. Third, long-term partnerships with Ukrainian clients, which have formed the foundation of our growth and the trust in the Epson brand in Ukraine.

How does the Ukrainian market differ from others you operate in?

Ukraine is a market focused on practicality, value, and sustainability. Buyers carefully assess operational costs, energy consumption, and reliability. Yet decision-making cycles can be very fast, especially in projects within education, healthcare, and the public sector. In such conditions, we always strive to remain flexible, service-oriented, and focused on delivering results for the customer. We see a clear role for Epson in supporting local well-being and developing technologies that contribute to a circular economy.

Epson has maintained its leadership in inkjet printing in Ukraine for over 12 years. What factors contribute to this success?

We focus on making our devices truly useful for customers while helping them save resources.

EcoTank printers significantly reduce printing costs compared to other popular models (according to our internal research). The cartridge-free EcoTank technology has revolutionized the printing approach and is now used in over 100 million devices worldwide. Meanwhile, Heat-Free technology helps reduce energy consumption.

At the same time, we support our customers locally – through partners and a responsive service network – to ensure our devices operate efficiently and last for years.

How has the full-scale war affected your operations in Ukraine and your collaboration with partners?

Our priority has always been and continues to be the people we work with and the communities in which we operate. At the onset of the invasion, we worked closely with local partners to ensure the continuity of critical services wherever possible.

We also support humanitarian initiatives and remain by the side of our customers who rely on us in education, healthcare, public services, and business. The resilience of the Ukrainian people, and our commitment to them, remains unwavering.

What are Epson’s current priorities in research and development?

Creativity is one of Epson’s core principles. We give our employees the freedom to innovate and collaborate with customers and partners to continuously develop new solutions that meet their needs. This approach has helped Epson secure sixth place in Clarivate’s ʼTop 100 Global Innovatorsʼ ranking.

Our commitment to creativity is reflected in many areas: Heat-Free technology, visual communications with brighter and more efficient projectors, industrial solutions for printing on textiles, labels, and signage; robotics and precision systems for smart manufacturing; automation that reduces user workload; and technologies with a lower environmental impact.

Artificial intelligence is actively transforming industries. What role does AI play in your strategy, and how do you see its future?

We adhere to the principle of responsible AI implementation, guided by the values of fairness, accountability, and data protection. At the same time, we recognize AI’s significant potential to enhance our products and optimize the customer experience. However, our focus is on practical applications of AI, rather than blindly following trends.

One AI-based solution is the RapidReceipt scanner, which efficiently digitizes, processes, and organizes financial documents and receipts. It transforms scanned information into intelligent digital data, making documents ready for use in future workflows with Microsoft® Copilot, Apple® Intelligence, and ChatGPT.

In which areas do you see the greatest potential for Epson solutions in Ukraine?

In my view, the greatest potential lies in education, healthcare, public services, and small to medium-sized businesses. In the education sector, inkjet printers, interactive projection, and other integrated Epson solutions provide a cost-effective and multifunctional learning environment.

Secure scanning and energy-efficient Epson inkjet printing help reduce queues and electricity consumption in public administration and healthcare institutions. Heat-Free technology and EcoTank printers ensure consistent quality with a low total cost of ownership for small and medium-sized businesses.

How do you plan to develop partnerships in Ukraine in the coming years?

Our strategic focus in Ukraine remains unchanged. We respond to the real needs of society, consumers, and organizations in close collaboration with local partners. We plan to expand the range of solutions for home, office, and specialized printing, as well as strengthen digital document management and projection, and visualization solutions.

We continue to invest in our partner network and service support. This ensures that every product purchased in Ukraine meets quality standards.

Customers can rely on prompt assistance, easy access to consumables, and long-lasting technological solutions. All of this aligns with Epson’s strategy: less energy, less waste, and reliable performance with care for the planet’s resources.

What role does Ukraine play in Epson’s global strategy, and how do you see Epson’s future in the country?

This year, we celebrate 20 years of Epson in Ukraine, as well as 50 years of the Epson brand worldwide. Over two decades, our presence in Ukraine has evolved from a small representative office into a trusted technology partner for businesses and consumers. Today, Ukraine is a priority market in our region: dynamic, innovative, decisive, and forward-looking.

Here, our strengths matter the most, as we provide compact, efficient, and precise technologies. We are here for the long term and see Ukraine as an example of how sustainable development through technology can drive growth and resilience.