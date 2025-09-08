RSE: How a Czech Company with Ukrainian Roots Is Redefining the Energy Market Amid War

When Russian missiles destroyed key energy facilities, Ukrainian businesses experienced firsthand the vulnerability of a centralized system. To survive, they had to seek autonomous solutions. It was at this moment that RSE emerged – a manufacturer of cogeneration modules and boiler equipment. Engineers founded the company with years of experience operating power plants. RSE’s solutions enable businesses to maintain energy independence, control costs, and continue operations regardless of the challenges in the energy market. How exactly does it work?

From Biomass to a New Era of Energy

In 2014, Andriy Hrynenko and his partners founded Clear Energy, a company focused on building and operating biomass and biogas CHP plants. Their first project was the Koriukivka CHP, followed by additional plants in Slavutych, Zhytomyr region, and other areas.

The company also worked on landfill degassing, capturing methane generated at waste sites, and converting it into clean electricity.

By early 2022, Clear Energy was managing 22 generation facilities. In several regional centers, the company also handled waste collection and transportation, recycling, and the production of heat and electricity at its own CHP plants.

The war wiped out these achievements: facilities in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv were destroyed. Energy infrastructure became a target, making it clear that old solutions were no longer sufficient. Ukraine needed more flexible generation – fast, mobile, and resilient to the risks faced by a large grid.

We have been operating across the energy sector for years – from landfills to megawatt-scale plants. So when the system began to fail, we realized that we were the ones to create a new generation of equipment. This vision became the driving force behind the founding of RSE in 2023. Andriy Hrynenko, founder RSE

A Czech Foundation with Ukrainian Talent

RSE’s first – and so far only – factory is located in Brno, Czech Republic. The choice of location was strategic: ʼBrno has around 100,000 students out of a total population of 400,000, with numerous engineering faculties and industrial enterprises. This makes the city an ideal place to launch manufacturing,ʼ explains Andriy Hrynenko.

The Czech Republic is also attractive for its reputation as the ʼheart of European industry.ʼ Dozens of industrial clusters and innovation centers are concentrated here, allowing RSE to scale developments quickly and integrate new technologies efficiently.

According to the founder, RSE’s true capital is its people. The team is predominantly composed of Ukrainian engineers who have progressed ʼfrom boiler rooms to megawatt-scale power plants, from steam turbine cycles to nuclear generation,ʼ possessing practical experience that even many Western specialists lack. Today, over 60% of RSE’s workforce is comprised of Ukrainians.

Photo courtesy of RSE

RSE Code: A Scientific Legacy

The story behind the company’s name dates back long before 2023. In the early 20th century, the Czech engineer Erich Roučka developed the first automation systems for boiler equipment and a number of other inventions that significantly optimized energy production. With around 800 energy-related patents, he earned the nickname the ʼMoravian Edison,ʼ according to RSE’s founder.

Roučka worked at a factory in the Slatina district, which produced boilers and electrical equipment under the brand PRŮMYSLOVESTA.

Photo courtesy of RSE

The name RSE (Roučka-Slatina-Energo) symbolizes this history of energy and industrial achievements. Today, the company produces boiler equipment and cogeneration modules under the same brand, which RSE officially acquired. ʼI approached the Czech state and registered the trademark, which had been forgotten until then,ʼ explains Andriy Hrynenko.

Partnership with MWM

The heart of RSE’s cogeneration modules lies in MWM engines. The company focused on developing modular solutions based on these engines, which became the foundation for its collaboration with the German brand, well known in the Czech Republic.

Today, RSE is an official partner of Caterpillar Energy Solutions GmbH, fulfilling orders for external markets as well as directly for MWM and Caterpillar. ʼWe have become part of a large European family, while maintaining full independence in our own solutions,ʼ emphasizes Hrynenko.

Collaboration with European companies brings high standards and transparency. At the same time, Hrynenko acknowledges: ʼDecisions in Europe are made more slowly than in Ukraine. But for us, this is just another challenge – to learn how to combine speed with quality.ʼ.

Photo courtesy of RSE

RSE Weathered the 2022–2023 Energy Storm

The years 2022-2023 were a true test for Ukraine’s energy sector: systemic attacks on generation facilities created a capacity shortage. Industrial enterprises, government institutions, and municipal services were searching for reliable equipment to ensure uninterrupted operations. RSE’s main clients became large companies. ʼThey chose us not only out of patriotism, but because we offered better quality at a more competitive price,ʼ emphasizes founder Andriy Hrynenko.

The main challenge in the market was delays: major European manufacturers were overwhelmed with orders from international funds and donors. RSE was able to get ahead thanks to a simple strategy, procuring components in advance and producing most of them in-house in the Czech Republic. This became a key competitive advantage.

By summer, the team is already preparing the production plan for the following year, ordering engines and components.

Today, the factory produces 24 to 30 cogeneration modules per month, with around 40% of components manufactured in-house. Installation time for a module at a client site has been reduced to just a few days—for example, a 4.5 MW module can be installed in 12 days. This significantly streamlines processes and accelerates commissioning.

RSE’s clients include Epicentr, Farmak, MHP, UPG, Ukrzaliznytsia, Kharkiv Metro, and over 150 other companies. In-house generation allows clients to save 35-40% on electricity purchases, and the ability to operate both on-grid and autonomously has been key to energy stability.

The data was provided by the press office RSE

Innovation as DNA

ʼInnovation is embedded in our DNA,ʼ says Andriy Hrynenko. And this is not just a metaphor. According to the founder, RSE has already developed propane turbo-compressors – a solution not yet available on the global market. The company’s heat pumps achieve a conversion factor of 7.2, producing more than 7 kW of heat from 1 kW of electricity. This allows for much more efficient use of generating capacity and reduces natural gas consumption. Even before the official launch, the company received its first European pre-orders, a clear signal that the market recognizes these solutions as breakthrough innovations.

ʼThe era of simple solutions is over. Today, only integrated systems that deliver real savings and tangible results deserve attention,ʼ explains Hrynenko.

RSE invests approximately 10% of its profits into new developments, selecting projects that are highly relevant today.

ʼEcology is transforming the economy. This trend will also be key for Ukraine after the victory. European demand for energy-efficient technologies is already emerging, and we plan to be among the leaders,ʼ Hrynenko adds.

Ambitious expansion of RSE’s production requires skilled personnel. The company has initiated the creation of a training laboratory in collaboration with MWM and KPI, and construction has begun. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, it will serve as a center for training engineers to work with advanced energy technologies in Ukraine.

Photo courtesy of RSE

Markets and Strategic Outlook

In 2024, Ukraine accounted for the lion’s share of RSE’s sales – about 80%. Today, that share has dropped to 40% as the domestic market has become saturated. At the same time, demand in Europe is growing rapidly, and the company is increasingly focusing on international projects.

RSE expects that by the end of 2025, approximately 300 cogeneration modules of varying capacities – from 1.5 to 4.5 MW – will be installed.

Photo courtesy of RSE

The total capacity of RSE-installed facilities is projected to reach 900–950 MW by year-end, with around 600 MW in Ukraine. Annual growth is forecasted at 10–15%.

The company’s main client sectors include energy, heavy industry, food and pharmaceuticals, as well as retail.

Strategic plans also include entering African markets, where there is demand for innovative solutions capable of operating under high-temperature conditions – solutions RSE can provide. Expansion in European and Asian markets remains part of the company’s long-term strategy.