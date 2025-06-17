The Great Digital Evolution. How Interpipe is Building a Service Infrastructure for Industrial Customers

Today, Interpipeʼs level of digitalization allows corporate clients to track the entire order process in real time – from production to delivery. In their personal account, they can manage balances, plan new deliveries, and upload documents – everything is online, without delays or unnecessary contacts. This level of service is not just the result of investments in digital solutions but a response to the demands of the global market.

Interpipe’s digital transformation began in 2007, and by 2014, the company had rapidly pivoted westward. But with new customers from Europe, the USA, and the Middle East came new challenges: demand for small batches of products with individual characteristics and strict delivery conditions. So how did Interpipe adapt to these conditions – and what did digitalization bring in terms of performance and results?

The birth of trust

During wartime, when uncertainty has become the norm, Interpipeʼs European customers remain confident that their orders will be manufactured and delivered on time. This confidence is not unfounded, because they can track the entire order journey – from production to delivery – through the ʼCustomer Communityʼ platform. «This is a key tool for the European market,» explains Ivan Mazanka, European Pipe Sales Director. «Over the past few years, we have become the largest importer of seamless hot-rolled line pipes to the EU and currently partner with 270 active customers. For each of them, knowing the exact arrival time of a shipment is extremely important to reserve warehouse space in advance.»

Ivan Mazanka, European Pipe Sales Director (center)

Previously, clients had to call the back office and spend time finding out where the order was. Now, they simply log into their personal account, click on the map, and see the truck’s location in real-time. «We monitor the trucks from our mill gate to the client’s warehouse gate using GPS tracking,» says Oleksandr Novikov, project manager. «Even if the customer is hundreds of kilometers away, they have full control over logistics. Sitting at their computer, they can see exactly when a truck or ship carrying their goods will arrive — we can predict delivery times to the hour.»

Oleksandr Novikov, project manage

Another key advantage of the ʼCustomer Communityʼ is the ability to track the production status of an order. Clients can identify the current stage of their products and even view a live stream of the manufacturing process. «This feature proved especially valuable during the full-scale invasion, when foreign customers doubted whether we would be able to continue operating,» adds Ivan Mazanka. «Thanks to the ʼCustomer Communityʼ platform, they were able to see with their own eyes that we were fully functional. It strengthens their trust in us as a manufacturer.»

Ivan Mazanka, Director of Pipe Sales in Europe The personal customer account is an important tool for the European market I oversee. In Europe, we work with 270 customers — each ordering relatively small batches but across a wide product range. This format of cooperation demands a high level of organization and deep digitalization of processes. That is why the European market became our first testbed for developing a personal customer account. It now hosts our largest number of active users, and we are constantly improving it and expanding its functionality. We divide implemented services into two categories: those that keep customers well-informed, and those that make their work as easy as possible. For example, real-time order and delivery tracking has already become a basic expectation — and we fully meet it.

Breakthrough in B2B service

The development of the ʼCustomer Communityʼ began during the pandemic in 2020 and was fully launched in 2021. «Online services are common in the B2C segment, where consumers are used to tracking purchases from order to doorstep,» says Serhiy Saevich, IT Director of Interpipe. «But ordering tubes or wheels is far more complex than online shopping. Still, we’ve made this process easy and transparent for our clients.» The platform was developed based on the Salesforce CRM system and serves as the main hub for client-company interactions, says Sajevych. Its interface is intuitive, allowing users to choose their language and configure other settings, and registering for an account takes less than 10 minutes.

Serhiy Saevich, IT Director of Interpipe

Inside the account, customers can request specific product manufacturing, upload specifications, check balances, download certificates, or file complaints. There is also a separate support chat where the details of any order are discussed. The client can also review their cooperation history, contracts, and other documents, monitor outstanding debt, and calculate new orders. The system offers multiple reporting options; however, if users require something specific, the companyʼs analysts will create individual reports upon request. Today, the platform supports clients across both the Pipe and the Railway Products Divisions in all of the company’s markets. More than 165 client accounts have already been created, and the goal is to onboard all partners by next year. «When our regional sales director presented this platform at a meeting in Dubai, everyone was impressed,» recalls Serhiy Saevich. «It was a surprise to many that a large industrial company from Ukraine was leveraging such technologies.»