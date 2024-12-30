Export Academy 2024: A Fast Track to the Success of Ukrainian Business in Global Markets

In December 2024, over 130 Ukrainian companies successfully completed the free educational program Export Academy 2024 from Visionest Institute, the Estonian educational hub that, since 2017, has helped over 2,000 Ukrainian businesses gain valuable knowledge for expanding internationally. In this article, we will share feedback from participants and trainers, explore how the intensive format of the program benefited companies, and discuss the future of Export Academy

Since 2017, Visionest Institute, a leading Estonian company specializing in education and development, has been shaping a new wave of Ukrainian entrepreneurs ready to conquer global markets. Through a range of educational initiatives, the institute helps scale businesses and promotes the internationalization of Ukrainian companies.

Export Academy, one of Visionest Institute’s most renowned programs and a recipient of European awards, has become a landmark platform for Ukrainian entrepreneurs. In December 2024, the Academy successfully concluded its third cohort, showcasing remarkable popularity. Each year, the number of applications continues to impress, as the program offers practical tools to facilitate entry into international markets.

Ukraine’s export potential today lies at the crossroads of challenges and opportunities. Export Academy 2024, implemented with financial support from the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV) and in partnership with the Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office and the national Diia.Business project, has become a gateway to new horizons for Ukrainian companies. This year, the program impressed participants not only with its high-quality content but also with an effective intensive format that enabled entrepreneurs to gain maximum value in a short period.

Each of the three Export Academy cohorts underscores one key insight: knowledge is the new currency of success. Program participants not only expand their own potential but also set new benchmarks for the Ukrainian business community.

Learn more about the unique features and results of Export Academy 2024 in the material below.

Export Academy 2024: A Response to Contemporary Challenges

For many Ukrainian companies, export is not just an opportunity but a necessity. Amid current economic and political challenges, entering international markets has become a priority for entrepreneurs. Export Academy 2024 serves as a critical tool for those ready to tackle these challenges. Its uniqueness lies in a comprehensive approach to training, covering the entire export preparation cycle — from market assessment to developing financial models and risk evaluation.

ʼExport is a long-term process, and avoiding mistakes along the way is crucial. This course provides a clear step-by-step guide to building a strategy for entering any market with any product,ʼ explains Violetta Loziuk, the lead mentor of the program.

Whether a company has previous export experience or is just starting its journey, Export Academy 2024 offers an effective strategy tailored to any situation, equipping participants with the tools and knowledge needed to successfully promote their products on an international level.

Results and Statistics: Demonstrating Practical Impact

Within less than a month after the program’s announcement, Export Academy 2024 received 365 applications from entrepreneurs, with 80% successfully starting the training. Over 2.5 months of intensive learning, more than 130 participants earned internationally recognized certificates and developed practical export plans for their businesses.

The program included:

7 training modules with video lectures and supplementary materials,

14 hours of online feedback sessions,

Over 56 hours of independent work for completing assignments.

ʼWe don’t just teach theory. Our focus is on ensuring that every participant has a clear action plan for entering a new market. This year, we implemented an intensive training format that condensed nearly a year’s worth of content into just 2.5 months. It was really an experiment, but the approach turned out to be extremely effective, and it became ideal for todayʼs conditions, when time is the most valuable resourceʼ notes Violetta Loziuk.

This accelerated format allowed participants to immediately apply theoretical knowledge to their businesses. Each module involved creating a new section of an individual export plan, which became a valuable tool for future endeavors. Some participants even signed first export contracts within just 2.5 months.

We were amazed by the results. After each module, we received over 100 completed assignments. This is the best outcome in the Academy’s history, even under challenging conditions such as airstrikes, power outages, and other difficulties Sergii Pashchukov Head of Education at the Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office and Export Academy Project Manager on the Ukrainian side with Visionest

Adaptability and Practicality: Key Success Factors

The success of Export Academy 2024 lies in its adaptability and practical approach to training. Video lectures, handouts with templates and case studies, and live feedback sessions helped participants not only grasp theoretical knowledge but also immediately implement it in their businesses.

One standout feature of the program was that all training materials were delivered in Ukrainian, significantly easing comprehension.

ʼThanks to the Academy, we have developed a clear plan for our business’s future. All materials—from market analysis to strategy developmen were extremely practical,ʼ shared Yana Mykytenko, a representative of PJSC Horol Mechanical Plant.

ʼConcentrated and applied learning! The results exceeded my expectations,ʼ noted Yulia Petsko, a manager at TM Demydiviv.

Feedback sessions played a crucial role in the program, offering participants direct feedback on their assignments and enabling them to learn not only from their mistakes but also from the experiences of dozens of other companies, greatly enhancing their export expertise.

Olha Hurtova, a trainer of the program, comments: «As trainers of the academy, we strived to provide highly personalized feedback on each exercise of every module for every participant, to help as many Ukrainian companies as possible successfully achieve their goal of entering export markets or exploring new international opportunities while being fully prepared for this journey.»

ʼI received invaluable feedback on my work, resulting in a structured plan for determining the optimal market, developing an export strategy, analyzing competitors, finding potential partners, assessing risks, and pricing products for new markets. Overall, I now understand how to create an export plan for any market, and that is the key takeaway,ʼ summarized Denys Grebenkov, director and co-owner of OVIN.

Trainers as the Foundation of Success

The programʼs effectiveness was enhanced by its team of professional trainers. All mentors and trainers are alumni of Visionest Institute’s specialized programs and have received additional training in teaching methodology from international experts.

We are proud of our trainers, who design courses tailored to Ukrainian realities. This year, we focused on maximizing localization, and it was the right decision Anu-Mall Naarits CEO of Visionest Institute

Participant surveys highlighted the trainersʼ professionalism, scoring 4.9 out of 5, while the training materials received a score of 4.8.

ʼGreat respect and gratitude to the speakers of Export Academy 2024 for their professionalism and high level of training. I plan to involve my company team in this program in the future,ʼ concluded Dmytro Myroshnychenko, head of the sales department at TM Globino.

Valeriia Matvieieva, one of the program’s trainers, shared the collective thoughts and emotions of this year’s Academy trainers: ʼExport Academy exemplifies true synergy between trainers and participants. Working with Ukrainian companies, I was impressed by their motivation, activity, and readiness to dive deep into the process. Their ability to adapt to challenges and quickly apply learned information in practical tasks deserves high praise. Being a trainer in such a program is a tremendous responsibility and an even greater pride in our entrepreneurs.ʼ

What’s Next?

Visionest Institute, in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office, is already planning the continuation of the program. The next Export Academy will be launched in the first quarter of 2025, allowing even more entrepreneurs to receive quality education and solidify the knowledge gained.

ʼWe have taken another step toward the internationalization of Ukrainian business. Many challenges lie ahead, but we will always be there to support our participants. Our graduates form a strong community dedicated to support and knowledge-sharing, which is vital for the success of all our educational initiatives,ʼ states Anu-Mall Naarits.

This program has become a significant milestone in empowering Ukrainian entrepreneurs for success on the global stage. We are confident that it will help shape a new generation of leaders who are ready to tackle global challenges.