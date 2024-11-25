Values of the Past in the Present

In 2019, documentary filmmaker Olha Onyshko, known for her award-winning feature documentaries «Three Stories of Galicia» and «Women of Maidan», stood by St. Michaelʼs Cathedral, studying a fresco depicting Queen Olga as a symbol of protection and support for people in times of trouble. This sparked her desire to delve deeper into the figure of the queen. On one hand, Olha is known for her ruthlessness, and yet at the same time, she is celebrated for her ability to unite people through love and wisdom.

After nearly five years of researching historical materials and global mythology, a script has emerged consisting of 12 episodes about Queen Olha, with Onyshko set to direct. «This will be an artistic interpretation of historical events, aimed at fans of mysticism, adventure, love, and dynamic battles», shares the director. Currently, Olha Onyshko is negotiating with a production group and seeking investors to bring the project to life. She told about her path to the industry, her signature work, and why we should care about Queen Olga today.

Who is Olha Onyshko Olha Onyshko is a filmmaker, journalist, and activist. Born in Lviv, she has been residing in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., in the United States since 2002. She debuted in 2010 with «Three Stories of Galicia», the first Ukrainian independent full-length documentary shown in theaters in the US and Canada and a total of 12 countries around the world. In 2016 she released her second feature documentary, «Women of Maidan». She was nominated in several film festivals, including the Woodstock International Film Festival, Richmond International Film Festival, Culver City Film Festival, and others. It also won Best Documentary Film of the Year at the Fort Myers Film Festival in 2017.

How did you start your filmmaking career?

In 2002, I moved to the United States due to family circumstances. In 2006, I enrolled in the film department at American University to realize my long-standing dream: to share with people from different cultures the challenges we, Ukrainians, face to preserve our identity.

What was the idea behind your film «Three Stories of Galicia»?

We produced this film with Sarah Farhat, a Lebanese filmmaker and Ukrainian director of photography Petro Didula. It is a history of three nations represented by three people caught between two evils – Hitler and Stalin. Despite the ideological pressure from both regimes, they acted in extraordinary ways, guided not by reason but by their hearts and a system of humanitarian values during a time of brutal war. Our goal was to evoke a sense of empathy within each nation for what the other had endured. «Three Stories of Galicia» was the first independent feature documentary presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

In your second documentary, «Women of Maidan», you spotlighted women who became the backbone of the peaceful movement and then resistance. Why?

After «Three Stories of Galicia», I became fascinated by the concept of «female strength» and what makes a woman powerful. «Women of Maidan» captures not just stories but also moments that capture women who ʼfrozeʼ in that time of challenge. Petro Didula, the cinematographer and co-director, mainly behind the camera, did an incredible job capturing those moments. From these portraits and fragments, a complete fresco emerged, depicting the essence of a woman from 2013-2014 who stood on Maidan, embodying the spirit of peaceful protest, ensuring the comfort of protesters during bitterly cold nights, and remaining steadfast on the barricades during the most challenging moments, risking their lives.

In the film, we documented how women transformed the Maidan space into a functioning community, becoming symbols of the modern Ukrainian woman – one who looks polished and well-groomed yet is unafraid to assist the wounded, drive a revolution, face armed men, and engage in peaceful negotiations with the police. This is how our camera captured the essence of these women on Maidan.

Like «Three Stories of Galicia», this film has been included in the curriculum of numerous universities across the United States and Canada. It was awarded the title of Best Film of the Year, and one of the critical moments was a screening featuring Maidan activists at the United States Congress, opened by a legendary woman – Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur from Ohio, who has served in Congress for 37 years. This was in 2017, a time when little was known about Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine, and Kremlin narratives dominated the discussions among the American political elite regarding what was happening on Maidan. Our film revealed how ordinary people, particularly women, courageously fought for their rights, striking a deep emotional chord.

How did you decide to take on Queen Olga’s story? What inspired you the most?

After exploring the theme of «woman’s power» and the essence of the ʼUkrainian womanʼ in my previous films, I naturally asked myself, where is this inner power coming from? This inquiry led me to the figure of Queen Olha. That’s what brought me to the wall of the Mykhailivsky Church, where the image depicted on the wall shows Saint Olga protecting her people under the cover of her coat in the face of upheaval and invasion. It’s powerful and inspiring. Her monument, dressed these days in protective armor, became a symbol of defiance and strength for the people.

Since school, I have known that Queen Olha was the first Christian in Kyivan Rus and became a saint. However, this fact alone would not have been sufficient for her canonization in Orthodox traditions. She performed what could be termed a «miracle of illumination» in New Age philosophy. According to legends, during the siege of Kyiv by the Pechenegs, her remarkable radiance saved the cityʼs inhabitants.

As a filmmaker, I imagined that scene: Olga standing on the Kyiv fortress wall, her grandchildren by her side, watching Khan Baty drink wine from her sonʼs skull. It’s not only a tragedy of losing the son and the king, but itʼs also a realization that his army is no more and won’t save them. What to do in this situation of hopelessness?

Chronicles assert that from besieged Kyiv, Olha sent a messenger — a young boy — to call for assistance. Other accounts describe how she led the women, children, and warriors out of the city and walked through the enemy camp with them. Her body was said to radiate light, causing the Pechenegs to part and allow everyone to pass through unscathed.

Although Kyiv was ultimately lost, Olha managed to preserve her people. She regrouped her forces, reclaimed the city, united the nation, and laid a solid foundation for the kingdom of her descendants: her grandson Volodymyr the Great and great-grandson Yaroslav the Wise.

It looks like today’s Ukraine needs miracles. Is there a hint about that in your series?

Interestingly, todayʼs situation resembles that of Olhaʼs time. Just as then, we now yearn for miracles. This is why the entire series is framed as the journey of a girl who faces numerous internal challenges on her way to her goal. It also portrays how Olha gradually transforms into a leader capable of guiding others and becoming someone people want to follow.

Olha Onyshko, Ukrainian director and screenwriter.

What stage is your project on? What kind of investment is needed to produce the Queendom of Olga series?

We are in the development stage right now, talking to a team of individuals based in Ukraine, France, Italy, Germany, and the USA. The budget of each episode will depend on the complexity of the locations and the number of special effects. Still, according to preliminary estimates, the cost of one episode will be between $3 and $5 million. This is a large-scale, world-class project, and we are actively attracting investors.

The epoch of Queen Olga was a time of constant wars, struggle for survival and severe trials. In the script, we explore the sources of inner strength, ways to preserve it, and the relationship between a man and a woman during the war, which changes significantly under its influence.

Queen Olga went down in history for her unconventional solutions to preserve sovereignty and protect her people. Although the chronicles often describe her actions as cruel, it was these methods that allowed her not only to survive among strong male rulers, but also to save her people and lands.

The scenario also reflects her path to peace, which runs through Olgaʼs personal growth, building alliances based on shared values, and demonstrating leadership strength in preserving this peace. Queen Olga introduced unique reforms for her time, including the abolition of slavery and the replacement of tribute with a system of taxes.

Her life is closely intertwined with the use of mystical traditions in her daily governance, which makes her a fascinating figure. We aim to show an unexpected image of Queen Olga as a woman leader, which differs significantly from the schoolʼs presentation.

Each cultural tradition has a mythical leader who inspires generations like King Arthur. We have something as unique, if not more intriguing — Queen Olga, who, as a true female leader, is an example of Ukrainian strength and wisdom that can benefit the entire world.