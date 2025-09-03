"We promptly reviewed our investment priorities and shifted our focus to defense developments,» – Tetyana Andrianova, CEO and Chair of the Corporate Security Committee at Octava Capital

What key changes are they implementing? Tetyana Andrianova, CEO of Octava Capital, talks in an interview with Forbes BrandVoice.

Over its 30-year history, Octava Capital has grown from a startup into one of the most prominent players in the Ukrainian asset management market, investing in AI, cybersecurity, telecom, and defense. To continue growing and remain competitive, the company must constantly adapt to economic and market challenges.

Since its founding, Octava Capital has faced numerous challenges. What management decisions have helped the company maintain stability throughout this period?

The age of Octava Capital almost mirrors the age of Ukraine’s independence. Over this time, we have navigated multiple financial crises, transformational processes, a pandemic, and a full-scale war – each time seeking a balance between rapid adaptation and maintaining a strategic focus.

We have always approached business not just as capital, but as an ecosystem: people, technology, and partnerships. This perspective allows us to withstand any turbulence.

Today, we have several types of investments – into ongoing businesses, new projects, employees, and social initiatives. Investments in existing businesses help sustain profitable areas, drive innovation, and reduce risks. We view new projects as contributions to Ukraine’s victory, particularly through our defense initiatives under Octava Defence. Some of these projects are already underway, while others are in the planning stage. We are also exploring opportunities in green technologies, digitalization, and innovation, preparing for integration with the EU.

And, of course, people remain at the center of our focus. As a top manager, I consider a human-centered approach to be the guiding principle, because teams are the driving force behind any transformation.

What have been the key milestones in Octava Capital’s development, and how do they align with Ukraine’s growth?

Like the country itself, we have grown in waves. Initially, we built our core business areas, then diversified and explored new ideas in telecommunications and security. With the onset of the war, we, like the state, focused on defense technologies and human potential.

Our main criterion is practical value and the ability of a technology to solve real problems. We evaluate whether a solution can be scaled, integrated into existing systems, and, most importantly, whether it is needed by end users, particularly the Armed Forces. This requires close collaboration between businesses, engineers, and the military.

The Ukrainian defense-tech market is now rapidly expanding, and we are an active part of it. According to a report by Diia.City residents, there are currently more than ten active funds in Ukraine investing in defense technologies. What unites us all is a shared goal: to invest in solutions that truly make a difference on the battlefield.

Was there a point of no return when changes had to be implemented immediately?

During certain crises, we had to make unpopular decisions: optimizing costs, revising business processes, or winding down areas that had lost relevance. But it was the full-scale war that marked the threshold after which transformations had to be implemented without delay.

We promptly reviewed our investment priorities and shifted our focus from projects in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection to defense developments under Octava Defence.

What criteria do you use to distinguish promising innovations from flashy but short-lived trends?

We always ask ourselves: Does this technology solve a real problem? Can it be integrated into existing systems, and does it have the potential to scale? In short, we look for solutions that create real value for business, people, and society.

You once said that leadership is a responsibility, not a position. How has this philosophy been reflected in your decisions?

The first months of the war showed that formal titles lose their meaning. Leadership is demonstrated by the willingness to take responsibility, make unpopular decisions, and stand alongside your team.

People have always been – and remain – the greatest asset of Octava Capital. Capital can be earned, technologies can be created or purchased, but only a team capable of performing under uncertainty is our most invaluable resource.

On days when uncertainty is overwhelming, what helps you maintain clarity?

The key is to trust yourself. In critical moments, your internal compass is more valuable than any map. Even simple communication with your team, colleagues, and like-minded people restores a sense of reality and purpose. And, of course, discipline – my anchor in any circumstances, even when everything around is changing.

In the extremely challenging conditions in which Ukrainian businesses are operating today, there is only one way to handle the pressure: to feel that your work has meaning. This keeps you focused even in the toughest moments. I always say: ʼIf not us, then who?ʼ

How do you see your mission as a leader: as an ʼanchorʼ or someone who forges the path?

I believe a leader must be both. Today, people seek opportunities for growth and fair recognition of their achievements. A leader’s role is to create an environment where this is possible.

In any transformation, the key is open communication with teams. We have always explained not only what is changing, but also why. This helps ease tension and maintain trust.

Teams value stability, but at the same time, they want to see someone with the courage to move forward into the unknown. My task, then, is to combine both roles.