A1X Capital: From Ideas to Global Projects in Fintech, Education, Health, and Defense

In 2023, acquaintances introduced entrepreneur Andriy Opanasiuk to the idea of investing in a trading platform. Despite having experience only in traditional business, he dove into the IT field, thoroughly analyzed the product, and saw real potential in the startup. Within two years, the platform had grown to 20,000 users and reached over $1 billion in revenue (according to the company). Soon, other projects followed, which Opanasiuk brought together under the investment holding A1X Capital . The company’s main focus is on startups in fintech, defense, education, and healthcare. According to the holding, total investments have already exceeded $2.2 million. What opportunities these projects open up — in an interview with Andriy Opanasiuk.

Security Technologies

Ukraine has been resisting Russian aggression for the fourth year, and the need for defense innovations continues to grow. What principles guide you when selecting startups in the military sector?

The main principle is a direct impact on saving lives. After February 24, 2022, I realized that the situation required immediate action, and my involvement in security initiatives is not just about volunteering but also making direct investments in protecting people from aggression. I choose projects with clear practical applications that can save lives here and now. We don’t invest in theory. Every initiative is evaluated in terms of its real usefulness on the battlefield and its potential to protect not only Ukraine but the entire civilized world.

One of your startups develops AI-powered drones. What is the idea behind this project?

The key idea is to create intelligent systems that minimize risks for people and increase operational efficiency.

What level of investment did this startup require at the launch stage?

On average, the investment ticket for a startup is around $250,000. To scale this project, additional resources are needed for expanding production capacity, further R&D to enhance the system, and building out the team.

What potential does this project, as well as your other defense startups, hold for the development of Ukraine’s military tech ecosystem?

The potential is enormous. We’re not just creating standalone products but comprehensive solutions that can form the foundation of a new technological ecosystem. An example is our investment in an RPG simulator developed with the WINSTARS.AI R&D center led by Dmytro Sofina. We successfully sold this project to a major defense manufacturer, which allowed us to free up resources for new developments. Such cases prove that Ukrainian defense startups can be not only effective but also commercially successful.

Do you see opportunities for integrating such solutions into the U.S. and EU markets?

I genuinely believe our technologies can help the entire civilized world combat aggression.

An international partnership is key to this. That’s why I am actively building a network of contacts in the United States. Our plans to launch a venture fund are directly connected to the goal of creating a bridge for Ukrainian tech companies — including those in defense — to enter global markets and attract international capital.

Educational Technologies

Tell us about your joint educational project with the Ministry of Digital Transformation. What goals did you set at the start, and what technologies are you using?

Education is the foundation of societal development. Smart people are our future. That’s why investments in education are the best investments one can make.

I was one of the conceptual initiators of the UME UP project, created by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ukrainian Startup Fund, and WINSTARS.AI. Our goal is to transform it into a full-fledged UME UP Innovation Incubator. We are launching offline training programs that will prepare thousands of young talents. We’re piloting the project at Ukraine’s first technology park, ʼCrystalʼ in Vinnytsia, which will serve as the platform for the incubation program.

What makes our initiative stand out is its practicality and inclusiveness. We go beyond startup courses by training engineers and data scientists through an in-depth program with an offline component.

Our mission is to equip Ukrainians with the tools to make breakthroughs and create world-class projects.

I believe that after the war, the whole world will be eager to invest in our country, and we must be ready for that by building a strong talent pool. The main task is to scale high-quality education to ensure Ukraine has the specialists needed for recovery and technological advancement.

Can this project become a global solution in the EdTech market?

We’re not limiting ourselves to the incubator alone. Together with our partners, we are developing another project with two components: an online platform — a new Ukrainian-American startup called UME SPACE — and an offline component currently being designed with our partners from leading incubation and acceleration programs. In this way, we are building a holistic ecosystem that will prepare people capable of creating global products. I am confident that our graduates and their projects will be competitive in any market.

Decentralized Fintech

You call blockchain a revolution in finance. In your view, what are the key advantages of decentralized finance compared to traditional banking?

As someone who started my career at the largest bank in the country, I see that the blockchain revolution has opened entirely new opportunities. The key advantage of DeFi is the creation of truly decentralized models that make financial services more convenient, secure, and transparent — all while taking regulatory requirements into account.

The Ukrainian market is among the most progressive in the world when it comes to adopting digital technologies. DeFi solutions can give Ukrainians access to global financial instruments, reduce transaction costs, and offer new ways to manage assets independently of traditional banking institutions.

Tell us more about your startup. How does this model work?

Our first major fintech project was a trading platform that today serves more than 20,000 users and has proven to be quite successful.

That said, DeFi comes with its own challenges. The most important are regulation and trust. The technology already exists, but for mass adoption, we need clear rules of the game and user confidence in the system’s reliability. That’s why we place strong emphasis on legal and financial expertise, engaging specialists such as Maryana Tataryn, CPA у Deloitte, USA.

In fact, thanks to my connection with Maryana Tataryn and Dmytro Sofina, I became one of the advisors and participants in the Tech Synergy SFO project. This is a powerful center designed to connect Ukrainian tech innovators with Silicon Valley investors.

Andriy Opanasiuk, A1X Capital.

What scaling potential do you see for this startup?

We view any fintech project as global from day one. Cooperation with international partners is not just a plan — it’s already a reality. We are building the infrastructure to launch business operations in the U.S., with a full understanding of the legal and tax intricacies. Our goal is to create products that can operate successfully in international markets.

Life Through Technology: Healthcare

Today, technology has the power to extend life. How do you see this impact?

Each of us has faced situations where treatment is either too expensive or simply unavailable. Technology, especially AI, has the potential to change that. It enables new diagnostic methods, personalized treatment plans, and solutions for diseases once considered incurable. This is the real impact — extending and improving the quality of life.

Right now, we’re focusing on deep-tech projects designed to tackle complex medical challenges. After meeting the team at Tayra.ai, led by Yuliya Tychynska, and with the support of the WINSTARS.AI R&D Center, we established a dedicated medical research direction. I’ve invested in several joint projects aimed at developing modern treatment methods and creating new drug formulas using AI technologies. For me, this area is one of the top priorities, though I clearly understand: these are investments in the future.

What are the main challenges facing Ukrainian HealthTech teams?

The key challenges are long development and research cycles, the need for clinical trials, complex certification processes, and the high cost of R&D. Unlike in other fields, you cannot launch a ʼrawʼ product here. It takes significant investment — and patience.

I’m confident the potential is there because Ukraine has a strong scientific and engineering tradition. We can create not just equivalents, but unique, deep technologies.

Ukrainian HealthTech can be competitive globally, especially if we build the right connections with international markets.

You are building partnerships in Silicon Valley and the U.S. How can integration with the global ecosystem accelerate the growth of Ukrainian medical startups?

Integration is the key to success. My partners — Dmytro Sofina, Yuliya Tychynska, and Maryana Tataryn — have already held a series of meetings for me in Silicon Valley in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics sectors. We identified opportunities for synergy where our deep research can strengthen American projects. This is the fastest path to market: not competing, but collaborating, integrating our ideas.

For me, this is more than just business — it’s an investment in the future. My vision for A1X Capital is to transform it into a full-fledged venture fund that supports Ukrainian startups and helps them enter international markets, creating new opportunities for innovation and global synergy.