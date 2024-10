Unicorn Hunting. Endeavor, a community of entrepreneurs that includes top executives from Glovo, Amazon, LinkedIn and other global companies, is launching operations in Ukraine. What this means for Ukrainian business.

Endeavor, an organization that has been helping companies become unicorns for almost 30 years, has entered Ukraine. What opportunities does it bring to Ukrainian entrepreneurs?

In October 2024, Ukraine became the 46rd country where the international non-profit organization Endeavor began operating. It helps promising companies grow in developing countries. Endeavor is a network of 2,600 entrepreneurs whose total revenue last year reached $67 billion. «We believe that high-impact entrepreneurs transform economies,» says Joanna Harries, Endeavorʼs Senior Vice President of Global Expansion.

How is the organization beneficial for Ukrainian business owners?